The Diaz Ring finds elegance in simplicity. Inspired by our favorite Any Given Sunday character portrayed by a formidable Cameron Diaz, she quietly speaks volumes. Made in Kenya, the Diaz Ring is handcrafted from 100% upcycled and hand-polished brass. Brilliant and unpretentious, Diaz was made to be worn every day. Happy solo or in company, try our Anya Ring for a twist on classic minimalism.