Are you a Role-Player or Table-top gamer? do not pass this Design up! It is perfect to wear to game night. Express your love for gaming, share the adventures with your friends while killing Monsters, Slaying dragons, Crawling through any Dungeons! Perfect gift idea for miniature painters, board games collector, tabletop adventurers, and any gamer! this design will make you the cool one among all your nerd or geek friends! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem