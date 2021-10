I'm sorry did I roll my eyes out loud? Add a little attitude with this fun tee for your dad, son, daughter, granddaughter or niece. This design is for anyone who has a sarcastic or witty sense of humor. Get this awesome Sarcastic Humor t-shirt for your dad, son, daughter, granddaughter or niece who has attitude with the fun saying "I'm Sorry, Did I Roll My Eyes Out Loud?". Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem