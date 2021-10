You are really evil, have humour and are on warfoot with maths or calculations? Then this funny square root design "The Root of all Evils" is ideal for you if you love sarcastic sayings and jokes and like to participate in every fun. Perfect gift not only for math geniuses and mathematicians, but for anyone who can deal with irony and like to play the bad guy or the bad girl, but then in reality is not so evil. The hit at every party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem