Die tut nix die will nur campen. Funny camper gift T-Shirt

Funny camper outfit with saying: Die tut nix, die willnur campen! Perfect gift for camper and camping friend for birthday, Christmas or the next camping holiday with caravan or motorhome in nature. Mir reichts, ich geh campen! Home is where my parking space is! Take your break in nature or at the campsite with campfire, barbecues, friends and a good mood. Because home is where my caravan stands. Dear 1000 stars in the sky as 5 on the hotel door. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem