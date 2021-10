His Fight Is My Fight: DIPG awareness product, perfect to show support to anyone with DIPG. Great for DIPG awareness month and to help raise awareness for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma Show support to a family member or friend with this DIPG awareness item featuring a nice yellow ribbon, as yellow is the DIPG awareness ribbon color. Perfect for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma awareness Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem