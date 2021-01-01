Show your support as you bump, set and spike on the court with the Baden® Dig Pink® Lexum Microfiber Indoor Volleyball. Durable Construction Tackified Softouch microfiber cover providing an exceptional soft-touch feel for ultimate performance Specially formulated adhesive used in all aspects of construction to ensure a great feel and response by preventing panels from peeling Enhanced Feel Recessed Stealth Soft-Valve System™ for a nearly undetectable valve for a consistent, sting-free feel with ultimate accuracy Ultra-lightweight butyl bladder provides optimum weight and performance with a blended cotton wrap, ensuring maximum shape retention Additional Details Official Court Ball of the AVCA Style: VX450C Baden Proceeds from every purchase go toward the Dig Pink® Foundation to support Breast Cancer Awareness