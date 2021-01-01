Digital Basics True Wireless Air Earbuds Pro

Easy listening. We're not talking the soft-rock of the 1970s -- we're talking the kind of music experience you get with truly wireless Air Earbuds Pro by Digital Basics. These sleek, in-ear stereo headphones charge in their own compact case, so they're convenient to grab as you dash out the door, for your morning walk or errands, or for sports practice. Plus, Bluetooth pairing is quick and painless. Need to switch up the tunes or take a call? Built-in sensors make it no sweat! From Digital Basics.