Digital Scale for Body Weight, Smart Bluetooth Bathroom Scale with Smartphone App & Easy-to-Read Backlit LED Display, BMI Weight Scale, Step-on.

?Bluetooth Scale with Multifunction App? The smart App allows to track your weight and BMI and get a cool graph showing the progress. No need manual inputting. It automatically syncs your fitness data with other popular fitness apps, so you can see all health data in one place? High Accurate? Equipped with 4 newest version High Accuracy Sensors to ensure the most accurate weight measurements, our body scale provides weight readings in 0.2 lb/0.05 kg, holds up to 400 lbs (Please place the scale on a hard & flat surface for best accuracy; Calibrate before each use)