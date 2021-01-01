Signature Design by Ashley Dina Candle Sconce, One Size , Yellow

Posing like a mighty scepter, the Dina wall sconce has a stately air. Ample scale commands any room. Industrial black and goldtone metal is grounded with natural wood distressing. Top sphere with candle holder illuminates your space with great visual interest.Included: 1 Candle Sconce(s)Features: Quick ShipApplication Location: WallsApplication Surface: Flat Surface, Smooth Surface, Dry SurfaceUse: IndoorMeasurements: 38.25 Height/Inches, 12.62 Width/Inches, 13 Depth/InchesWeight (lb.): 5 LbBase Material: 80% Metal, 20% WoodFinish: BlackCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: FarmhouseHanging Position: VerticalCountry of Origin: Imported