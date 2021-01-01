L'AGENCE Dina One-Shoulder Bodysuit

One-shoulder bodysuit with stretch full-coverage briefs. One-shoulder neckline Stretch bottoms Pull-on style 93% rayon/7% spandex Hand wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT About about 13" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2008, LAgence marries Southern California ease with chic Parisian style. Using luxurious fabrics, the Los Angeles-based label delivers feminine collections that are both timeless and versatile. In 2015, the label launched a denim line in a range of sleek, impeccably tailored cuts. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > L'agence > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. L'AGENCE. Color: Rusting Brown. Size: Large.