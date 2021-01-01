316L stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with luminous black hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 6 and12 o'clock positions. Minute markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Tachymeter markings around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - two sub-dials displaying: 30 minutes, 60 seconds. Ronda Caliber 5020.D quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 13.5 mm. Band width: 33 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, tachymeter, date, hour, minute, second. Dinamico Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Brera Orologi Dinamico Chronograph Quartz Silver Dial Mens Watch BRDIC4402.