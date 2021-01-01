Dinosaur Vs Robot T-Shirt

Who Will Win This Epic Battle of the Ultimate Toys? Vintage Robot or Plastic Dinosaur? Only your childhood imagination knows the answer! But don't worry, you'll have plenty of people offer their bias commentary on a daily basis each time they see you! This shirt comes in mens, womens and youth sizes, since everyone loves dinosaurs and fears robots - everyone except dinosaurs! The showdown is frozen in time like a snapshot from the ice age or a futuristic world where dinosaurs have come back to life. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem