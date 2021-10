Design with the image of a dinosaur rex and the inscription "Dinosaurs ruled Planet earth, mesozoic era". For paleontologists, archaeologists, dinosaur lovers. Great as a gift for your colleagues, classmates, family members, women day, will be a great gift for you, your friends or relatives, for men, dad, boys, kids, men's, mens, teenager, mothers, women, aunts, girls, children, nephew, niece Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem