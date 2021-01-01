Dior Addict Lacquer Plump 537 On Fire 0.18 OZ

Dior Addict Lacquer Plump 537 On Fire is a lip-plumping lacquered ink that provides intense, long-wear color and an incredibly comfortable texture. Dior has pushed the boundaries of lip lacquer with the creation of their first lip-plumping lacquered ink. Like an ink, the lacquer dries down for a deeper saturation of color. It also tints the lips for up to eight hours.* A plumping effect delivers a more voluminous lip look and shaping effect, along with unprecedented hydration. Lips experience up to 78 percent increased moisture levels** for up to 24 hours after application. Apply Dior Addict Lacquer Plump directly onto bare lips using the precise applicator. For a stain effect swipe one layer onto lips, to deepen the shade apply second layer, and for maximum vinyl shine apply third layer.