Dior DiorGipsy2 62MM Butterfly Sunglasses

A sleek butterfly silhouette is revealed in metal with thin temples adorned with the emblematic fork signature for a strong statement. A delicate openwork 'CD' logo subtly enhances the construction of this feminine style. 100% UV protection Mirror lenses Adjustable nose pads Case and cleaning cloth included Metal Made in Italy SIZE 62mm lens width 11mm bridge width 145mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND Christian Dior revolutionized the fashion industry when he established the couture house in 1946 in Paris. Since its inception, Dior has championed modern, groundbreaking styles for women. In 2016, Maria Grazia Chiuri was appointed creative director, making her the first woman to lead the iconic French fashion house. Today, the label continues to deliver masterfully tailored silhouettes and a bold line of accessories, sunglasses, fragrances and beauty collections. Soft Accessories - Sunglasses > Dior > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Dior. Color: Blue.