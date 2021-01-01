Dior Diorissimo Eau de Parfum

ONLY AT SAKS. First introduced in 1956 and inspired by Monsieur Dior's favorite flower, the lily of the valley, Diorissimo is the definition of a true, timeless classic. Discover the fragrance now available as an elegant eau de parfum. This delicate, romantic fragrance features top notes of bergamot and calyx, middle notes of lily of the valley, jasmine, ylang ylang and lilac and a base of sandalwood. 1.7 oz. Made in France. TOP NOTES Bergamot Calyx HEART NOTES Lily of the valley Jasmine Ylang ylang Lilac BASE NOTE Sandalwood Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to DiorBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. ABOUT THE BRAND Christian Dior revolutionized the fashion industry when he established the couture house in 1946 in Paris. Since its inception, Dior has championed modern, groundbreaking styles for women. In 2016, Maria Grazia Chiuri was appointed creative director, making her the first woman to lead the iconic French fashion house. Today, the label continues to deliver masterfully tailored silhouettes and a bold line of accessories, sunglasses, fragrances and beauty collections. Fragrances - Dior Fragrance > Dior > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Dior. Size: 1.7 oz. & Under.