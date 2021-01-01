Dior Diorspirito 53MM Butterfly Eyeglasses

Diorspirito line aims to represent the Christian Dior booktote signature on optical styles with thin volumes and two logo options for a more fashionable or classic look. Shiny transparent pink acetate butterfly eyeglasses with external visible corewire. Transparent lenses Logo on temples Case and cleaning cloth included Acetate Made in Italy SIZE 53mm lens width 16mm bridge width 140mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND Christian Dior revolutionized the fashion industry when he established the couture house in 1946 in Paris. Since its inception, Dior has championed modern, groundbreaking styles for women. In 2016, Maria Grazia Chiuri was appointed creative director, making her the first woman to lead the iconic French fashion house. Today, the label continues to deliver masterfully tailored silhouettes and a bold line of accessories, sunglasses, fragrances and beauty collections. Soft Accessories - Sunglasses > Dior > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Dior. Color: Rosegold.