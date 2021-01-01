Alexander McQueen Dip-Dye Cigarette Trousers

These sleekly tailored cigarette trousers have a modern dip-dyed look and rich wool and silk fabrication creating an elegant piece that can be worn as a separate or paired with the matching jacket for a chic suiting look. Front fly Dip dye tailoring Pleated seams Slim straight leg Wool/silk/cupro Dry clean only Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Rise, about 11" Inseam, about 28" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 2 ABOUT THE BRAND Visionary designer Lee Alexander McQueen launched his brand in 1992, which quickly became synonymous with cutting-edge, avant-garde design. Since 2010, Creative Director Sarah Burton has continued the designer's legacy, bringing precision craftsmanship and a feminine vision to the label's signature edge. Advanced European - Alexander Mcqueen > Alexander Mcqueen > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alexander McQueen. Color: Red. Size: 8.