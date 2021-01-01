Safavieh Dip Dye Collection Nick Geometric Square Area Rug, One Size , Multiple Colors

ï»¿An alluring interplay of color and texture distinguishes dip-dyed rugs by Safavieh as one-of-a-kind works of art for your floor. Each rug is hand-tufted of wool and dyed twice to produce motifs in striking gradations of color against a solid ground. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city.Rug Backing: WovenRug Make: Hand TuftedRug Pad: RecommendedShape: SquareMeasurements: 84 Width/Inches, 84 Length/InchesBase Material: 80% Wool, 20% CottonPile Height: 1/4 InCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported