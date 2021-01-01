Giovanni Direct Leave-In Weightless Moisture Conditioner, Treatment for All Hair Types, No Parabens, Sulfate Free, 8.5 oz

Formulated without Sulfates, Parabens, or Phthalates and always cruelty free. Direct Leave-In Weightless Moisture Conditioner penetrates into each individual strand to provide exactly what is needed, every time. This Curly Girl favorite leave-in treatment uses a rich blend that protects hair as you go through the day. It creates a texture that feels thicker and has more body when styled. Weightlessly. By infusing each strand with hydration, hair goes directly to a beautiful style. This sulfate-free conditioner has no surfactants that dull, strip color, or damage your hair.