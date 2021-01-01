HERETIC PARFUM Dirty Coconut Eau de Parfum in Beauty: NA Creamy coconut flesh blends with sustainably harvested sandalwood in this sensual masterpiece that strays far from 'basic beach' scents and the saccharine tanning lotions of yesteryear to dive deep into an elevated blend of sunbathed exotic woods and warmed vanilla. A sophisticated take on coconut perfume, Dirty Coconut uses coconut CO2 to achieve a more authentic expression of the fruit and to showcase its intensely tropical notes. By blending it with pure organic coconut alcohol and an 'ungodly' amount of rich sandalwood, they merge into a seductively milky fragrance that's both lusty and renewing. Packed with natural aphrodisiacs and stress-relieving ingredients, Dirty Coconut conjures swaying palms in the tropics, seaside relaxation, and forbidden island trysts.. Top Notes: Cedar, Vanillin (derived from clove)Heart Notes: Coconut CO2Base Notes: Sandalwood, Vanilla Absolute, Ambrettolide. Clean, gender-neutral, vegan & cruelty-free. Free of Phthalates, Parabens, Synthetic Dyes, and Formaldehyde. 50 ml. Heretic scents are light and sheer. To increase staying power, apply the fragrance periodically throughout the day. Layer with Dirty Gardenia, Dirty Vanilla, and/or Dirty Grapefruit to not only increase the overall intensity but to help you create your next signature scent. Choose heavy and lighter blends to layer together, spraying or dabbing the stronger scent first. HRFF-UU9. HR34F050. About the designer: Founded by perfumer Douglas Little, HERETIC PARFUM's mission is to show the provocative side of naturals and the dirty side of clean. They believe that nature is incredibly sensual, and work with these raw ingredients to create dynamic fragrances that explore the unpolished version of these plants and flowers - from dirt to stem to petals, with all their organic imperfections and earthly beauty intact, resulting in a vastly different experience than what people are used to when wearing traditional synthetic perfumes.