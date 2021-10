Designed for DJs and musicians, no matter whether you listen music as a hobby or job if you play music at the radio or at the disco this is for you. Special gift for a Disk Jockie or musician. No matter whether you listen music at home or in an event if you sing music at the radio or at the car this design is for you. Special gift for music lovers who loves mixed music. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem