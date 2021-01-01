UGG Disco Sheepskin Slingback Slides

Featuring cozy fluff and retro-style platform soles, the Disco Slide stands out with ease. A fun statement slip-on, this head-turning silhouette is crafted with a logo-embellished elastic backstrap and ultra-soft sheepskin. The elevated sole is made from layered EVA foam, offering all-day cushioning, indoor-outdoor versatility, and a leg-lengthening look. Sheepskin upper Open toe Elasticized slingback strap Sheepskin lining EVA sole Fur type: Dyed sheepskin Fur origin: May be sourced from Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, Spain, UK or USA. See packaging for confirmed country of origin Imported SIZE Platform height, 1.75" ABOUT THE BRAND In 1978, designer Brian Smith came to California from Australia with sheepskin boots in hopes that the relaxed culture would be the perfect fit for his brandand he was right. UGG was a hit with surfers and skiers, and by the `90s, with the world. More than just soft, cozy boots, slippers and sandals, UGG has become a lifestyle brand with the addition of clothing, accessories and home d cor. Women's Shoes - Cold Weather > Ugg > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. UGG. Color: Hibiscus. Size: 5.