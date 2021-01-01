Kipling Discover Small Wheeled Duffle, Telescoping Handle, Zip Closure, Cherry Tonal, One Size

A BEST-SELLING CLASSIC: This stylish rolling luggage is packed with features that make it easy to stay organized, making it a fan favorite for all STAY ORGANIZED ON-THE-GO: The Discover features interior packing straps and multiple interior and exterior zip pockets. DURABLE AND LIGHTWEIGHT: Weighing only 6.39 lbs. while sporting impressive water resistance is just another hallmark of Kipling's commitment to quality. KIPLING'S PHILOSOPHY: At Kipling, we believe in being seriously playful, positively stylish, and delightfully carefree. Our first priority is to assure you feel confident to live by your own rules. At Kipling, it's more important to have personal style than perfect style. That's why our quality, durable bags are sold in over 80 countries and come in fun colors for kids, teens & adults.