The SealLine Discovery Dry Bag is a durable bag for waterproof gear protection. Pack your clothing or gear into the 300D polyurethane-coated polyester, round bottom bag and then roll the top at least 3 times. The Made in the USA bag will protect your stuff, even if it takes a dip into the drink. Features of the SealLine Discovery Dry Bag Waterproof protection Updated DrySeal closure Oval bottom Polyurethane-coated ripstop nylon Welded seams Light-colored interior PVC-free