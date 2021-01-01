Lipstick Queen Discovery Kit

This trio of best-selling lipsticks are hand picked by Lipstick Queen to get you looking gorgeous. These three beautiful shades will give your lips a splash of colour and perfectly compliment your complexion to give you an elegant, luxurious look. This set includes the following products: Medieval: This sheer, super-light red is enriched with vitamin E to help condition and soften the lips. Saint in Pink: From the original Saint collection, this chic pink hue is infused with shea butter for extra hydration. Butterfly Ball in Sigh: This fun and flirty sheer mauve boasts a hint of blue shimmer to make teeth look brighter and whiter.