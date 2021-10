Block out the sun during your morning and afternoon runs with the casual and athletic Brooks Discovery Trucker Hat. Six-panel trucker hat. Mesh back for increased breathability. Brand patch sewn in front. Pre-curved bill. Adjustable snap-back closure. Shell 1: 100% cotton; Shell 2: 100% nylon. Machine washable. Imported. Measurements: Circumference: 24 1 2 in Brim: 3 in