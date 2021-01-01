Enjoy a meal on your next solo outing with the Field & Stream Dish Set. This durable plastic set is lightweight, making it the perfect dining solution to stash in your bag. It includes a plate, bowl, cup, and utensils, allowing you to eat whatever you choose. It includes a convenient mesh pouch for storage and transportation. DESIGN 6-piece camping dish set Includes plate and bowl Includes cup Includes knife, fork, and spoon Lightweight, durable plastic construction BPA-Free Includes storage pouch Suitable for one-person use Style: CEH02062