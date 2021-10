Disney pullover hoodie topped with a Fantasia graphic to the front. Cotton poly sweatshirt with an adjustable hood fitted with a tonal drawcord. Includes a kanga pocket to the front and finished with ribbing trims at the cuffs & hem. Only at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care. Cotton, polyester Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Measurements taken from size Medium Chest: 23" Length: 26.5"