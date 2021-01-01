Disney Mens Mickey Mouse Silver-Tone Pocket Watch, One Size

The classic men’s pocket watch can never go out of style—especially when it has Mickey Mouse front and center. This silver-tone, clam-shell pocket watch comes with an open-link chain and button-hook attachment. Dial Color: WhiteStrap: Silver-tone metal alloy pocket chainAccents: 8 crystal accentsMovement: QuartzWater Resistance: 10mCase Width: 51mmCase Thickness: 13mmChain Dimensions: 11⅞” long, 5mm wideModel No.: W000459Special Features: white Mickey Mouse character print dial, silver-tone metal alloy pocket chain, 1 ATM water resistanceJewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.