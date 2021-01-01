Citizen Disney Snow White Womens Two Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Ew5564-54d, One Size

Be the fairest of them all when you wear a Disney Princess timepiece by Citizen, inspired by Snow White. Elegant red Roman numeral and crystal markers accent a Mother-of-Pearl dial. A two-tone stainless steel case and bracelet complement the brilliant crystal and genuine topaz in blazing red floating along the bezel. Featuring Eco-Drive technology – Citizen watches are powered by any light, and never need a battery. ©DisneyNumber of Batteries: 1Features: AnalogBattery Type: Lithium IonCharacter: Snow WhitePower Source: EcodriveWatch Movement: QuartzWater Resistance: 50mBand Color: Two ToneDial Color: Silver ToneMetal Color: Two ToneCase Thickness: 7.4mmCase Width: 33mmBand Content: Stainless SteelCase Materials: 100% Stainless SteelBand Width: 14mmCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported