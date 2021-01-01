House of Sillage Disney x House of Sillage Minnie Mouse Bow Lipstick Case Set

WHAT IT IS From the Disney x House of Sillage Collaboration. House of Sillage has brought haute joaillerie to luxury cosmetics with the new limited-edition Minnie Mouse Bow Lipstick Case. Finished in an iconic and joyful red enamel, this vibrant Bow Lipstick Case was inspired by Minnie Mouse's bow and her sweet and fun-loving personality. Made in USA. THREE-PIECE SET INCLUDES Mickey & Minnie Magical World Collection Bow Lipstick Diamond Powder Satin Lipstick in Magical, 0.105 oz. 1Mickey & Minnie Magical World Collection Case WHAT IT DOES Encrusted with over 300 hand-placed diamond-cut Swarovski crystals, this Bow Lipstick Case creates an adorable hallmark of elegance and opulence. This playful Bow Lipstick Case includes a lipstick refill in Diamond Powder Satin Finish Lipstick in the color Magical, a joyful bright red that is unique to this limited-edition Bow Lipstick Case Set exclusively. Hand-painted by skilled haute joaillerie artisans. Encrusted with over 300 Swarovski crystals & plated in 18K gold. Refillable with your favorite House of Sillage Diamond Powder Lipstick. Fragrances - Emerging Brands > House Of Sillage > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. House of Sillage.