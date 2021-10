Note: This case fit Garmin Forerunner 45S only. Garmin Forerunner 45S case made of high quality Soft and flexible PC material, Safety and environmental protection, No irritation on human skins. Easy to install and remove. Turns your smartwatch into a fashion statement. This soft case protects the outer part of your Garmin Forerunner 45S from bumps and scratches, will avoid the problems like moisture and screen touch sensibility.