Verified vegan construction. Taking your runs further, the Newton Running Distance 9 shoes brings lightweight performance to the street. Predecessor: Distance 8. Support Type: neutral. Cushioning: Lightweight, responsive. Surface: Road. Differential: 2 mm. Open-weave mesh upper with no-sew overlays provides optimal foot conformity and breathability. Level platform design features a lower heel-to-toe drop for a more natural running position. Features a higher density post along the medial side that is 10 points firmer than the midsole EVA and extends to the forefoot flex groove, allowing for added stability and all-day comfort. Performance Lace and Tongue System accommodates the motions of the runner for added comfort. Plush tongue and collar. Breathable fabric lining. Newtonium full-length foam insole provides more responsive and sits closer to the foot. High-rebound EVA foam midsole for added support and shock absorption. Action/Reaction Technology: Highly responsive, trampoline-like and engaging midsole cushioning. Lugged outsole platform. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7.6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 10, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.