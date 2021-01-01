Distressed Grunge Worn Out Style Cooper Premium T-Shirt

Tired of being unnoticed? Wearing your own name on yourself will help people recognize you. Order yours now to show the world your latest style and be ready for the compliments whenever you wear this. Your family & friends will get a kick out of this vintage original piece of clothing.Washed out look great design hoodies & shirt that says Cooper on it. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.