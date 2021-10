From the Fall 2021 Collection. Straight leg jeans with unique patching and allover distressing. Belt loops Five-pocket style Zip fly and button closure Raw hem 100% cotton Dry clean Made in USA of Imported fabric SIZE & FIT Model measurements: 25.75" waist, 32.5" hips, 32.5" bust, 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Monse > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Monse. Color: Indigo. Size: 10.