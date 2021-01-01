Distressed Retro Legend Since October 1961 60th Birthday T-Shirt

Retro Vintage Legend Since October 1961 Tee - 60th Birthday Gift. Perfect Birthday gifts idea for best dad, mom, grandma, grandpa, uncle, aunt, husband, wife, daddy, mommy on 60th anniversary. This vintage tee will make your parents happy. Retro Legend Since October 1961 - Awesome Since October 1961 Tee for men, women, family and friends. Awesome gift for who's turning 60 years old, born in October 1961 on 60th Birthday party. It's best time to party for new age with this vintage gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem