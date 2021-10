Stash all your odds and ends in one spot with the Field & Stream Ditty Bag. It includes three ditty bags in three different sizes, ensuring the perfect place to store any of your small accessory items. Made with durable nylon fabric, you can pack them and put them in your backpack or duffel without worry of spills, rips, or tears. FEATURES: Ditty bag set Includes 3 bags in 3 different sizes Size 1: 6” x 13” Size 2: 5” x 11” Size 3: 4” x 9” Materials: 210T 70D nylon AC coating Style: CEH02044