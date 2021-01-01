BVLGARI Divas' Dream 18K Rose Gold & Mother-Of-Pearl Pendant Double-Strand Bracelet

From the Divas' Dream Collection. Inspired by feminine elegance and the enchanting allure of the eternal city, the Divas' Dream bracelet pays homage to the most glamorous divas with an unmistakable roman spirit. Quintessentially feminine and refined, the bracelet is sculpted capturing the magnificence of the Caracalla baths marble and the sensual curves of its fan-shaped mosaics, reflecting the very essence of Italian beauty. Cast in 18K rose gold with a double-strand suspending a mother-of-pearl pendant. Mother-of-pearl 18K rose gold Lobster clasp Made in Italy SIZE Small/medium length, about 5.9" to 6.7" Medium/large length, about 6.7" to 7.5" ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in Italy in 1884 by Greek silversmith Sotirio Bulgari, BVLGARI has become synonymous with unparalleled craftsmanship and exquisite jewelry. The brand's Roman heritage can be seen in pieces inspired by the citys architecture, artwork and ancient mosaics. Today, the house continues to translate its rich history into opulent designs and fragrances. Fine Jewelry - Bvlgari Watches And Jewe > Bvlgari > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. BVLGARI. Color: Rose Gold. Size: Small.