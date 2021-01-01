Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black rubber strap. Uni-directional rotating red stainless steel bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 12.65 mm. Band width: 22 mm, band length: 8 inches. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Diver Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Revue Thommen Diver Automatic Black Dial Mens Watch 17571.2836.