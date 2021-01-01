Silver-tone stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Red stainless steel bezel. Blk dial with silver-tone hands and dot hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Automatic movement with a 42-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Stainless steel case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 14 mm. Band width: 22 mm, band length: 8 inches. Tang buckle clasp. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Diver Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Revue Thommen Diver Automatic Mens Watch 17571.2536.