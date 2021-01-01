Diver Down Dive Flag Scuba Diving American Flag Tote Bag

Are you a scuba diving lover? Then show your passion for your hobby underwater. This gives an ideal gift for scuba divers, freedivers, anyone who lives to dive, a patriotic American, snorkel, or anyone with the power to breathe underwater! This cool American flag theme is a great gift idea for ocean lovers, scuba divers free divers, kids, adults, or anyone who loves diving. Wear it on the ocean, boat, underwater, while diving, snorkeling, vacation, and on land. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.