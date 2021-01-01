From diver octopus ocean underwater art
Diver Octopus Tote Bag
Advertisement
Perfect gift idea for snorkelers or SCUBA divers. Funny design is really great present for sea life steampunk friends. Birthday gift for kraken fans or anyone who loves a wacky gift A Great Funny Gift For A Birthday, Family, Christmas or other important event. Perfect gift for all occasions; Satisfaction is Guaranteed! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.