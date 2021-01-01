Stainless steel case with a white silicone strap with a lavender (hi-tech) fabric top. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Lavender dial with luminous purple hands and dot hour markers. Arabic numerals mark the 4, 8 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Miyota caliber FS00 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Band length: 7.25 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Diver Pro Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Momo Design Diver Pro Chronograph Ladies Watch 2205SS-51.