Nookie Divine Midi Dress in Pink. - size L (also in M, XS) Nookie Divine Midi Dress in Pink. - size L (also in M, XS) 90% poly 10% spandex. Partially lined. Boned bodice. Front hem slit. Hidden back zipper closure. Made in Australia. NKIE-WD371. NMA1904. Nookie's design aesthetic truly honors the female form with their signature Nookie fit being at the core of each concept. At the heart of every collection is the desire to create incredibly flattering silhouettes that complement and pay tribute to a woman's figure.