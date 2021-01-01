Diving In Pant

These super-stretchy and insanely comfortable pants are perfect for wearing to work (or working from home!). The stretch is perfect for all-day ease and the ankle length, flare leg fit is super-flattering and polished. We've also given these a pull-on waist for extra-comfort. We're wearing these with our favorite button-front blouses and heels for a super polished look. We're wearing these with our softest sweaters and cozy tees for easy, everyday style. Color: Grey MixComposition: 63% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 4% ElastaneNic & Zoe Style: F201843