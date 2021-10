NSF Dixie Baseball Jumpsuit in Black. - size XS (also in M) NSF Dixie Baseball Jumpsuit in Black. - size XS (also in M) 46% cotton 46% cotton modal 8% spandex. Partial snap button closure at front. Drawstring waist. Side slip pockets. Rib knit trim. Made in USA. NSF-WC11. 9389-BMX. Based out of California, NSF has caught the eye of many. With their clean design and boyish charm, NSF is recognized for its relaxed, modern style looks.