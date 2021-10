This DJ Headphones Music Sound design is great for people who love music and dancing. It makes a great gift idea wearing at party if you want to show your great passion of hip hop and techno music This colored musical DJ Headphones is Greatest present for musician, singer, gamer, sister, brother, toddler, dad, boy, niece, teens, pop, girl, mommy, best friend, mom on Halloween Party, Christmas or Thanksgiving Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem