G. Label Dmitri Wide-Leg Cargo Pants in Olive, Size 0: Our wide-leg army pants—done in lightweight cotton drill—are as chic as they come. Beyond the sexy high-rise fit, they’re finished with utilitarian elements, like dual front patch pockets and cargo compartments underneath. They’re perfect year-round: teamed with blouses and block heels (now), or heavier knits and combat boots (later).98% cotton, 2% elastane Dry clean only Made in Italy Measurements (from size 4): 28.5" waist, 39" hip, 28.5" thigh, 31.25" inseam Model is 5’10.5” with 33” bust, 24” waist, 34” hips and wearing a size 4.